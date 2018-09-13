FY2018 EPS Estimates for Tahoe Resources Inc Reduced by National Bank Financial (TAHO)

Tahoe Resources Inc (NYSE:TAHO) (TSE:THO) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Tahoe Resources in a report released on Monday, September 10th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn ($0.10) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.04). National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Tahoe Resources’ FY2019 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

Tahoe Resources (NYSE:TAHO) (TSE:THO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). Tahoe Resources had a negative return on equity of 1.80% and a negative net margin of 9.04%. The company had revenue of $127.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. Tahoe Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 39.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet lowered Tahoe Resources from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Beacon Securities cut Tahoe Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tahoe Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Tahoe Resources from $8.50 to $7.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Tahoe Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.50.

Shares of NYSE TAHO opened at $2.82 on Thursday. Tahoe Resources has a 1-year low of $2.55 and a 1-year high of $6.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $889.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.19.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAHO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Tahoe Resources by 119.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,689,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,275,000 after buying an additional 8,000,137 shares in the last quarter. Passport Capital LLC bought a new position in Tahoe Resources during the first quarter valued at about $24,348,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Tahoe Resources by 45.0% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 6,459,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,782,000 after buying an additional 2,005,905 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Tahoe Resources by 5.4% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 36,963,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $173,359,000 after buying an additional 1,889,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Tahoe Resources during the first quarter valued at about $6,797,000. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tahoe Resources Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, explores for, develops, and operates mineral properties in the Americas. It explores for silver, gold, lead, zinc, and copper deposits, as well as precious metals assets. The company holds interest in the La Arena gold mine located in the Huamachuco district of northern Peru; Shahuindo mine located in the province of Cajabamba in northern Peru; and La Arena II, a copper-gold porphyry deposit located in Peru.

