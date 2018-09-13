FTD Companies (FTD) Trading Down 2.9%

Shares of FTD Companies Inc (NASDAQ:FTD) traded down 2.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.03 and last traded at $3.22. 2,736 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 121,888 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.13.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of FTD Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of FTD Companies to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FTD Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th.

The stock has a market cap of $101.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44, a P/E/G ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 0.14.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTD. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FTD Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,492,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of FTD Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $948,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in FTD Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $936,000. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in FTD Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $466,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in FTD Companies by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,321,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,772,000 after purchasing an additional 112,061 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.02% of the company’s stock.

About FTD Companies (NASDAQ:FTD)

FTD Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a floral and gifting company primarily in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through four segments: Provide Commerce, Consumer, Florist, and International. The company offers floral, specialty foods, gift, and related products and services to consumers, retail florists, and other retail locations and companies.

