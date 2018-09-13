FS Investment Co. (FSIC) Receives $9.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of FS Investment Co. (NYSE:FSIC) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.50.

FSIC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FS Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. National Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of FS Investment in a research report on Monday, August 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of FS Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of FS Investment in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of FS Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in FS Investment by 85.8% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 22,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 10,251 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of FS Investment by 59.6% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 35,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 13,106 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of FS Investment by 6.2% in the first quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 228,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 13,304 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FS Investment by 11.8% in the second quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 127,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 13,503 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FS Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. 29.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FS Investment stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.45. 5,469 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 902,334. FS Investment has a fifty-two week low of $6.95 and a fifty-two week high of $8.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.96, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

FS Investment (NYSE:FSIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19. FS Investment had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The firm had revenue of $95.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.53 million. analysts forecast that FS Investment will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 18th. FS Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.57%.

About FS Investment

FS Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

