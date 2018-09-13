Freshpet Inc (FRPT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.33.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FRPT. BidaskClub raised Freshpet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Freshpet from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Freshpet from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Freshpet from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Freshpet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st.

Shares of FRPT stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 335,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,439. Freshpet has a 52 week low of $14.10 and a 52 week high of $38.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -312.92 and a beta of 1.82.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 5.05% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. The business had revenue of $47.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.08 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Freshpet will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Freshpet news, insider Scott James Morris sold 4,450 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $151,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 197,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,725,132. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 6,000 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total value of $212,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 78,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,794,405.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,034 shares of company stock valued at $3,325,722 over the last ninety days. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Freshpet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,110,000. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in Freshpet by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 15,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 3,638 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Freshpet during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,868,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Freshpet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,765,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Freshpet by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 127,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 16,490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.96% of the company’s stock.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

