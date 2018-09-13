Fortis (FTS) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Fortis, Inc. is engaged in electric and gas utility business. The Company offers regulated utilities comprised of electric and gas as well as engages in non-regulated hydroelectric operations. It operates primarily in Canada, United States and Caribbean. Fortis, Inc. is based in St John’s, Canada. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

NYSE FTS opened at $32.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of -0.16. Fortis has a 12-month low of $30.88 and a 12-month high of $38.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Fortis had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 6.75%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Fortis will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Fortis in the second quarter worth $184,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fortis in the second quarter worth $202,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Fortis in the first quarter worth $221,000. Koch Industries Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortis in the first quarter worth $265,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Fortis by 98.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 4,057 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 422,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 96,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 2,834 megawatts (MW), including 64 MW of solar capacity.

