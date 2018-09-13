Forrester Research, Inc. (FORR) Director David Boyce Sells 350 Shares

Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) Director David Boyce sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.85, for a total value of $16,747.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,994 shares in the company, valued at $191,112.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

David Boyce also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 14th, David Boyce sold 380 shares of Forrester Research stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.95, for a total value of $16,321.00.

Shares of Forrester Research stock opened at $46.95 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $850.38 million, a PE ratio of 56.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.45. Forrester Research, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.95 and a twelve month high of $50.00.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $96.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.48 million. Forrester Research had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 3.51%. research analysts predict that Forrester Research, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 12th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 11th. Forrester Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.39%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in Forrester Research in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $140,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Forrester Research in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Forrester Research by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,837 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new stake in Forrester Research in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Forrester Research by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,088 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,207 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.43% of the company’s stock.

FORR has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Forrester Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Forrester Research in a research report on Monday, July 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Forrester Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Forrester Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd.

Forrester Research Company Profile

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research, data, and advisory services company. It operates through Research, Product, and Project Consulting segments. Its primary syndicated research product is Research, which offers clients with access to its syndicated research designed to inform their strategic decision-making.

