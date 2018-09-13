Fluent Inc (FLNT) Insider Acquires $51,750.00 in Stock

Fluent Inc (NASDAQ:FLNT) insider Matthew Conlin bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.07 per share, for a total transaction of $51,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Matthew Conlin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 30th, Matthew Conlin bought 25,000 shares of Fluent stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.31 per share, for a total transaction of $57,750.00.

On Tuesday, August 14th, Matthew Conlin bought 20,000 shares of Fluent stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.39 per share, for a total transaction of $47,800.00.

Shares of Fluent stock traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $2.05. The stock had a trading volume of 288,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,793. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. Fluent Inc has a one year low of $1.89 and a one year high of $5.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 0.56.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Fluent had a negative return on equity of 7.44% and a negative net margin of 19.23%. The firm had revenue of $56.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.00 million. equities research analysts forecast that Fluent Inc will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FLNT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fluent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fluent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Fluent in the second quarter valued at $4,066,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Fluent in the second quarter valued at $2,487,000. Akanthos Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Fluent in the second quarter valued at $1,470,000. NF Trinity Capital Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Fluent in the second quarter valued at $477,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Fluent in the second quarter valued at $409,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.72% of the company’s stock.

About Fluent

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven performance marketing and customer acquisition services primarily in the United States. It develops custom audiences and operates performance marketing campaigns on behalf of advertising partners. The company offers data acquisition solutions that include Connect, which enables marketers to acquire consumer data and marketing consent across its network of proprietary Websites; and ReConnect that enables marketers offer consumers the ability to opt into marketing programs outside of the confines of own Websites.

