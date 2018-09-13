Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (FND) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.22 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Floor & Decor’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the highest is $0.23. Floor & Decor reported earnings of $0.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Floor & Decor will report full-year earnings of $0.96 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $0.97. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.33. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Floor & Decor.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $434.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.17 million. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 19.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.20 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FND shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Floor & Decor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. William Blair initiated coverage on Floor & Decor in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies raised Floor & Decor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Floor & Decor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Floor & Decor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.44.

In other Floor & Decor news, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 36,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total transaction of $2,009,970.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,283,805.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George Vincent West sold 240,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total value of $13,060,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 167,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,139,185.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 353,569 shares of company stock valued at $19,195,371. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 30.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 148,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,310,000 after purchasing an additional 34,974 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Floor & Decor by 64.1% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 14,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 5,720 shares during the last quarter. Green Square Capital LLC bought a new position in Floor & Decor in the second quarter valued at about $433,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in Floor & Decor by 70.4% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 131,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,496,000 after acquiring an additional 54,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Floor & Decor in the second quarter valued at about $424,000.

Shares of FND traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $36.70. 373,569 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 912,333. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of -1.77. Floor & Decor has a 52 week low of $34.33 and a 52 week high of $58.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

