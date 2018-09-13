FirstCash Inc (FCFS) Holdings Cut by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. trimmed its position in FirstCash Inc (NYSE:FCFS) by 25.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,485 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,508 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FCFS. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of FirstCash by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 429,753 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $34,917,000 after acquiring an additional 7,157 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of FirstCash by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,498 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in shares of FirstCash during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,556,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of FirstCash by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 79,018 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,420,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of FirstCash by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 83,012 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 95.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FCFS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FirstCash from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of FirstCash from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of FirstCash from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.80.

FCFS opened at $80.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.52. FirstCash Inc has a 12 month low of $57.75 and a 12 month high of $95.40. The company has a quick ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $419.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.01 million. FirstCash had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 10.32%. FirstCash’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. equities analysts expect that FirstCash Inc will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 15th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 14th. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.12%.

FirstCash declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 26th that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

FirstCash Company Profile

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn and consumer finance stores in the United States and Mexico. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including consumer electronics, jewelry, power tools, household appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails previously owned merchandise acquired through pawn forfeitures, as well as through purchases from the general public.

