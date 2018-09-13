First Trust Large Cap Core Alp Fnd (FEX) Holdings Reduced by Bridgeworth LLC

Bridgeworth LLC lowered its position in First Trust Large Cap Core Alp Fnd (NASDAQ:FEX) by 16.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 952 shares during the quarter. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in First Trust Large Cap Core Alp Fnd were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FEX. Usca Ria LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core Alp Fnd by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 5,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core Alp Fnd by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 6,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core Alp Fnd by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core Alp Fnd by 79.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core Alp Fnd by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 7,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Large Cap Core Alp Fnd stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $62.71. The company had a trading volume of 121,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,956. First Trust Large Cap Core Alp Fnd has a fifty-two week low of $53.99 and a fifty-two week high of $63.01.

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Core Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the S&P 500 Index.

