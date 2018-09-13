First Trust Advisors LP Takes Position in Evolent Health Inc (EVH)

First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Evolent Health Inc (NYSE:EVH) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 82,176 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,000. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.11% of Evolent Health as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EVH. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Evolent Health during the 2nd quarter worth $18,276,000. Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new position in Evolent Health during the 1st quarter worth $12,254,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Evolent Health by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,536,179 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,437,000 after buying an additional 719,956 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new position in Evolent Health during the 2nd quarter worth $13,419,000. Finally, Elk Creek Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Elk Creek Partners LLC now owns 2,345,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,426,000 after purchasing an additional 364,583 shares during the period.

In related news, President Seth Blackley sold 16,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.33, for a total value of $389,004.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank J. Williams sold 47,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $1,135,536.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 461,315 shares of company stock valued at $10,491,814 over the last quarter. 4.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on EVH. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Evolent Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded Evolent Health from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, June 4th. MED raised their price objective on Evolent Health from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Evolent Health in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.50.

Shares of NYSE:EVH opened at $26.15 on Thursday. Evolent Health Inc has a 52-week low of $10.30 and a 52-week high of $26.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.29 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.59.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 9.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.82%. The business had revenue of $144.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.90 million. sell-side analysts expect that Evolent Health Inc will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Evolent Health

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates as a managed services firm that supports health systems and physician organizations in migration toward value-based care and population health management.

