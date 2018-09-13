First Trust Advisors LP Takes Position in Community Bank System, Inc. (CBU)

First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 31,324 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,850,000. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.06% of Community Bank System as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Community Bank System by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,652,516 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $356,307,000 after buying an additional 120,340 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Community Bank System by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,005,114 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,394,000 after buying an additional 17,552 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Community Bank System by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,455,987 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,984,000 after buying an additional 6,234 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Community Bank System by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,041,080 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,760,000 after buying an additional 255,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Community Bank System by 203.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 466,575 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,990,000 after buying an additional 312,920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CBU. Boenning Scattergood restated a “hold” rating on shares of Community Bank System in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Community Bank System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Hovde Group cut Community Bank System from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Community Bank System currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.60.

CBU stock opened at $64.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.69 and a 1 year high of $67.07.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $143.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.03 million. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 33.19%. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. This is a boost from Community Bank System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio is 48.75%.

In other Community Bank System news, Director John F. Whipple sold 2,566 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.27, for a total transaction of $170,048.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,875.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph F. Serbun sold 2,681 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.73, for a total value of $160,136.13. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,296.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,940 shares of company stock valued at $553,205. Corporate insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

