First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 2,247 Shares of United States Cellular Corp (USM)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of United States Cellular Corp (NYSE:USM) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,108 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in United States Cellular were worth $1,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in USM. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in United States Cellular by 241.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,075 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,588 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in United States Cellular by 45.8% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,178 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new position in United States Cellular during the second quarter valued at $442,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in United States Cellular during the second quarter valued at $459,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in United States Cellular during the second quarter valued at $482,000. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

USM stock opened at $43.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. United States Cellular Corp has a twelve month low of $32.06 and a twelve month high of $45.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.43, a PEG ratio of 38.13 and a beta of 0.56.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.37. United States Cellular had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 2.78%. The business had revenue of $974.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $960.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that United States Cellular Corp will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

USM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of United States Cellular from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of United States Cellular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United States Cellular from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of United States Cellular from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

In other news, EVP Jay Ellison sold 7,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total value of $326,566.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,400 shares in the company, valued at $3,190,152. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven T. Campbell sold 2,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.12, for a total transaction of $99,487.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,372 shares in the company, valued at $1,531,988.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,023 shares of company stock worth $921,311. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers postpaid and prepaid service plans with voice, messaging, and data usage option services; and smartphone messaging, data, and Internet services, which allow the customer to access the Web and social network sites, e-mail, text, picture, and video messaging, as well as to utilize GPS navigation, and browse and download various applications.

