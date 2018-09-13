First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,314,691 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 90.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 138,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,314,691 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $127,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $157,000. Pointe Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 183.4% in the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 4,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $40.28 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $39.47 and a 52-week high of $50.99.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Read More: How Short Selling Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.