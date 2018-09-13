First Republic Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stake in 2U Inc (TWOU)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of 2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,053 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,982 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of 2U worth $6,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TWOU. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of 2U in the second quarter valued at $135,000. AMP Capital Investors Ltd bought a new position in shares of 2U in the second quarter valued at $248,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of 2U in the first quarter valued at $253,000. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of 2U in the second quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI bought a new position in shares of 2U in the second quarter valued at $262,000.

In other 2U news, CEO Christopher J. Paucek sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total transaction of $6,331,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 605,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,090,224.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of 2U stock opened at $84.00 on Thursday. 2U Inc has a 1 year low of $51.54 and a 1 year high of $98.58. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -155.56 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.71 and a quick ratio of 5.71.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.21. 2U had a negative return on equity of 9.91% and a negative net margin of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $97.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that 2U Inc will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TWOU has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of 2U from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of 2U in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of 2U in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of 2U in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.64.

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. It offers front-end technology and services, including online learning platform, student and faculty and immersion support, accessibility, admissions application advising, in-program student field placements, and faculty recruiting.

