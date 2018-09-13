First Republic Investment Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Baxter International Inc (BAX)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,205 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,292 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $5,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Baxter International by 3,088.9% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,435 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Ostrum Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Baxter International during the first quarter worth $121,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Baxter International by 84.4% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,748 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baxter International during the second quarter worth $131,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Baxter International by 71.9% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,462 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Baxter International alerts:

In related news, Director Carole J. Shapazian sold 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total value of $394,038.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,112,646.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Pleau sold 10,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $801,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,976,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 43,283 shares of company stock valued at $3,196,371. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BAX opened at $76.08 on Thursday. Baxter International Inc has a 1-year low of $60.78 and a 1-year high of $76.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.06. Baxter International had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Baxter International’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Baxter International Inc will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 31st will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.65%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BAX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Baxter International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Baxter International from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Baxter International from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.00.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. It offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.