First Choice Bancorp (FCBP) Director Pravin Pranav Buys 1,185 Shares of Stock

First Choice Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCBP) Director Pravin Pranav bought 1,185 shares of First Choice Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.70 per share, with a total value of $32,824.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of FCBP traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.82. 684 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,826. First Choice Bancorp has a 1-year low of $24.00 and a 1-year high of $33.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.16.

First Choice Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCBP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.60 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 24th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salzhauer Michael acquired a new position in shares of First Choice Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $302,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Choice Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $406,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of First Choice Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $608,000. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Choice Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $2,702,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of First Choice Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $8,740,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.14% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of First Choice Bancorp in a report on Friday, August 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company.

First Choice Bancorp Company Profile

First Choice Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Choice Bank that provides retail, personal, and commercial banking products and services to individuals, families, and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers interest and noninterest-bearing demand deposit, money market and savings accounts, remote deposit products, and time certificates of deposit; and loan products, such as construction and land development, residential real estate, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and small business administration (SBA) and consumer loans, as well as startup funds to entrepreneurs.

