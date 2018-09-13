Financial Contrast: Mesoblast (MESO) vs. Autolus Therapeutics (AUTL)

Mesoblast (NASDAQ: AUTL) and Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Mesoblast and Autolus Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mesoblast -203.51% -10.48% -8.66% Autolus Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Mesoblast and Autolus Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mesoblast 1 0 4 0 2.60 Autolus Therapeutics 0 1 3 0 2.75

Mesoblast currently has a consensus price target of $15.60, suggesting a potential upside of 161.74%. Autolus Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $37.50, suggesting a potential upside of 25.00%. Given Mesoblast’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Mesoblast is more favorable than Autolus Therapeutics.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Mesoblast and Autolus Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mesoblast $17.34 million 32.37 -$35.29 million ($0.63) -9.46 Autolus Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Autolus Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Mesoblast.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.8% of Mesoblast shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.1% of Autolus Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Autolus Therapeutics beats Mesoblast on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Mesoblast Company Profile

Mesoblast Limited develops cell-based medicines. The company has leveraged its proprietary technology platform based on mesenchymal lineage adult stem cells to establish a portfolio of late-stage product candidates. Its allogeneic cell product candidates target advanced stages of diseases with high and unmet medical needs, including cardiovascular conditions, immunologic and inflammatory conditions, orthopedic disorders, and oncology and hematology conditions. The company's products under the Phase III clinical trials include MPC-150-IM for chronic and end-stage heart failure; MPC-06-ID for chronic low back pain; and MSC-100-IV for acute graft versus host disease in children. It is also developing MPC-300-IV that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of biologic refractory rheumatoid arthritis, and diabetic kidney diseases and type 2 diabetes. The company has a collaboration agreement with JCR Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. It has operations in the United States, Australia, Singapore, and Switzerland. Mesoblast Limited was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

Autolus Therapeutics Company Profile

Autolus Therapeutics Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, is developing next-generation programmed T cell therapies. It has a pipeline of product candidates in development for the treatment of haematological malignancies and solid tumors. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

