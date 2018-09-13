Financial Comparison: Workhorse Group (WKHS) and The Competition

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ: WKHS) is one of 33 public companies in the “Motor vehicles & car bodies” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Workhorse Group to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Workhorse Group has a beta of -0.48, suggesting that its stock price is 148% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Workhorse Group’s competitors have a beta of 0.98, suggesting that their average stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Workhorse Group and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Workhorse Group 0 0 3 0 3.00 Workhorse Group Competitors 531 1439 1751 114 2.38

Workhorse Group currently has a consensus target price of $4.67, suggesting a potential upside of 312.98%. As a group, “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies have a potential upside of 15.61%. Given Workhorse Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Workhorse Group is more favorable than its competitors.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Workhorse Group and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Workhorse Group $10.85 million -$41.21 million -1.04 Workhorse Group Competitors $62.45 billion $3.07 billion 14.10

Workhorse Group’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Workhorse Group. Workhorse Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Workhorse Group and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Workhorse Group -403.52% -1,564.64% -234.42% Workhorse Group Competitors -12.99% -53.51% -5.15%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.0% of Workhorse Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.3% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are held by institutional investors. 9.4% of Workhorse Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.7% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Workhorse Group competitors beat Workhorse Group on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

Workhorse Group Company Profile

Workhorse Group Inc. designs, manufactures, builds, sells, and leases battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. It operates through two divisions, Automotive and Aviation. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring system that enables fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency. Its products include electric cargo vans, and medium and light-duty pickup trucks, as well as HorseFly delivery drones and truck systems. The company was formerly known as AMP Holding Inc. and changed its name to Workhorse Group Inc. in April 2015. Workhorse Group Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Loveland, Ohio.

