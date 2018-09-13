Financial Analysis: CSG Systems International (CSGS) and Evertec (EVTC)

CSG Systems International (NYSE: EVTC) and Evertec (NYSE:EVTC) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Get CSG Systems International alerts:

CSG Systems International has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Evertec has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

CSG Systems International pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Evertec pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. CSG Systems International pays out 41.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Evertec pays out 13.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. CSG Systems International has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years. CSG Systems International is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares CSG Systems International and Evertec’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CSG Systems International 7.16% 21.86% 8.27% Evertec 12.91% 64.95% 11.85%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

96.8% of CSG Systems International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.1% of Evertec shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of CSG Systems International shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Evertec shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for CSG Systems International and Evertec, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CSG Systems International 0 0 2 0 3.00 Evertec 0 6 2 0 2.25

CSG Systems International currently has a consensus price target of $51.00, indicating a potential upside of 30.23%. Evertec has a consensus price target of $20.00, indicating a potential downside of 16.84%. Given CSG Systems International’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe CSG Systems International is more favorable than Evertec.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CSG Systems International and Evertec’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CSG Systems International $789.58 million 1.66 $61.36 million $2.02 19.39 Evertec $407.14 million 4.30 $55.05 million $1.47 16.36

CSG Systems International has higher revenue and earnings than Evertec. Evertec is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CSG Systems International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

CSG Systems International beats Evertec on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CSG Systems International

CSG Systems International, Inc. provides business support solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's services include Advanced Convergent Platform, a billing and customer care platform for cable and satellite providers; Ascendon, a software-as-a-service cloud-based platform that provides a trusted path to digital transformation; and Singleview solution to deliver real-time charging services. Its solutions also comprise customer communications management solutions, which process interactive voice, SMS/text, print, e-mail, Web, and fax messages on behalf of clients; managed services; Total Service Mediation (TSM) framework that supports offline and real-time mediation requirements; and Wholesale Business Management Solution (WBMS), a settlements system, which handles voice, data, and content services. The company also offers professional services to implement, configure, and maintain software products, as well as licenses software products, such as WBMS, TSM, and Singleview products. CSG Systems International, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

About Evertec

EVERTEC, Inc. and its subsidiaries engage in transaction processing business serving financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean, Payment Services – Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards. The company also offers payment processing services that enable financial institutions and other issuers to manage, support, and facilitate the processing for credit, debit, prepaid, automated teller machines and EBT card programs; credit and debit card processing, authorization and settlement, and fraud monitoring and control services to debit or credit issuers; payment and billing products for merchants, businesses, and financial institutions; and EBT services. In addition, it provides business process management solutions comprising core bank processing, network hosting and management, IT consulting services, business process outsourcing, item and cash processing, and fulfillment solutions to financial institutions, and corporate and government customers. The company manages a system of electronic payment networks that process approximately two billion transactions. It sells and distributes its services primarily through a proprietary direct sales force, as well as various indirect sales channels, including value-added resellers. The company was formerly known as Carib Latam Holdings, Inc. EVERTEC, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Receive News & Ratings for CSG Systems International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSG Systems International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.