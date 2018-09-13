FedEx Co. (FDX) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,577,356 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,831 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.60% of FedEx worth $358,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 0.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,172,550 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,445,080,000 after purchasing an additional 134,397 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in FedEx by 4.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,582,932 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,040,600,000 after acquiring an additional 197,188 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in FedEx by 10.2% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,234,433 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $536,510,000 after acquiring an additional 206,147 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in FedEx by 0.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,481,717 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $336,439,000 after acquiring an additional 8,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in FedEx by 3.7% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,242,435 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $298,321,000 after acquiring an additional 44,645 shares in the last quarter. 72.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FDX opened at $252.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $211.74 and a 12-month high of $274.66. The stock has a market cap of $65.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.45.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 19th. The shipping service provider reported $5.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.19. FedEx had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 23.17%. The business had revenue of $17.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 7th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 16.98%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FedEx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. UBS Group lowered shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $256.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of FedEx to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of FedEx from $248.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $306.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.70.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

