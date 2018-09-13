Federated Investors Inc. PA Sells 4,495 Shares of IDEX Co. (IEX)

Federated Investors Inc. PA reduced its holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,495 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA’s holdings in IDEX were worth $4,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of IDEX by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 108,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,832,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of IDEX by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. State Treasurer State of Michigan grew its position in shares of IDEX by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 27,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,976,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of IDEX by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 12,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of IDEX by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 9,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IEX stock opened at $151.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. IDEX Co. has a 52 week low of $119.64 and a 52 week high of $156.00.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $634.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.10 million. IDEX had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 19.71%. IDEX’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. research analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

IEX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price on shares of IDEX in a report on Friday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price on shares of IDEX in a report on Friday, July 20th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of IDEX in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of IDEX in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.10.

In other IDEX news, Chairman Andrew K. Silvernail sold 94,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $13,636,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 149,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,670,395. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey D. Bucklew sold 7,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.58, for a total transaction of $1,148,164.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,858 shares of company stock valued at $20,573,870 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About IDEX

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various pumps, valves, flow meters, other fluidics systems and components, and engineered products worldwide. Its Fluid & Metering Technologies segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, and specialty valve products, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

