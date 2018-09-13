Federated Investors Inc. PA Has $3.96 Million Stake in Astec Industries, Inc. (ASTE)

Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its position in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) by 52.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,690 shares during the quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA owned about 0.29% of Astec Industries worth $3,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Astec Industries by 94.0% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 110,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,097,000 after buying an additional 53,551 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Astec Industries by 19.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Astec Industries by 4.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,887,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Astec Industries by 9.7% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 165,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,122,000 after buying an additional 14,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Astec Industries by 13.9% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

ASTE stock opened at $49.96 on Thursday. Astec Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.92 and a 52-week high of $64.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.04.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.12. Astec Industries had a positive return on equity of 7.55% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. The business had revenue of $347.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Astec Industries, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Astec Industries announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, July 30th that allows the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to buy up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a boost from Astec Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 10th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.85%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ASTE shares. BidaskClub downgraded Astec Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Astec Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. TheStreet downgraded Astec Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Astec Industries from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.00.

About Astec Industries

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components for the road building, aggregate processing, geothermal, water, oil and gas, and wood processing industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Infrastructure Group, Aggregate and Mining Group, and Energy Group segments.

