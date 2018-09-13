Exponent (EXPO) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Equities researchers at Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on EXPO. ValuEngine cut shares of Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exponent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Exponent to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

Shares of Exponent stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.75. The stock had a trading volume of 120,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,534. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.00 and a beta of 0.60. Exponent has a 12 month low of $34.44 and a 12 month high of $54.05.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $95.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.42 million. Exponent had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 20.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that Exponent will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Richard Reiss sold 2,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total value of $110,525.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,054 shares in the company, valued at $200,389.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXPO. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Exponent in the second quarter worth $101,000. We Are One Seven LLC grew its position in Exponent by 259.4% in the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Fort L.P. purchased a new position in Exponent in the second quarter worth $117,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Exponent by 100.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Exponent in the second quarter worth $150,000. Institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

