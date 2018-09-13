Evolution Petroleum (EPM) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Natural Gas Systems, Inc. is a development stage company formed to acquire and develop oil and gas fields and apply both conventional and specialized technology to accelerate production and develop incremental reserves, particularly in low permeability reservoirs amenable to lateral drilling technology. “

EPM has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group lowered shares of Evolution Petroleum from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Roth Capital restated a neutral rating and issued a $8.50 target price on shares of Evolution Petroleum in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Johnson Rice lowered shares of Evolution Petroleum from an accumulate rating to a hold rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.70.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:EPM opened at $10.10 on Monday. Evolution Petroleum has a 52 week low of $6.35 and a 52 week high of $12.00.

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 7th. The energy company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $11.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.42 million. Evolution Petroleum had a net margin of 35.03% and a return on equity of 21.51%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%.

In other Evolution Petroleum news, CFO David Joe sold 12,352 shares of Evolution Petroleum stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $148,224.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 265,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,182,856. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Advisors L.L.C. Jvl sold 10,900 shares of Evolution Petroleum stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total transaction of $107,147.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 720,917 shares of company stock worth $7,288,711.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Evolution Petroleum by 1.1% in the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 494,245 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,868,000 after purchasing an additional 5,357 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Evolution Petroleum by 10.7% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 107,143 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 10,343 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Evolution Petroleum in the second quarter valued at $105,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Evolution Petroleum by 615.7% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,690 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 10,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Evolution Petroleum by 12.3% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 102,947 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 11,247 shares in the last quarter.

About Evolution Petroleum

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, and development of properties for the production of crude oil and natural gas, onshore in the United States. The company's principal assets include interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project and the natural gas liquids recovery plant in the Delhi field Louisiana.

