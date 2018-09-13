Evolent Health (EVH) Reaches New 1-Year High at $26.00

Evolent Health Inc (NYSE:EVH) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $26.00 and last traded at $25.70, with a volume of 11208 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.40.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Evolent Health in a report on Wednesday. MED upped their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 18th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Evolent Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Evolent Health from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 4th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.50.

The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.36 and a beta of 1.20.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $144.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.90 million. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 9.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.82%. equities analysts forecast that Evolent Health Inc will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Evolent Health news, President Seth Blackley sold 16,674 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.33, for a total transaction of $389,004.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank J. Williams sold 3,878 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $93,072.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 461,315 shares of company stock worth $10,491,814. 4.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EVH. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Evolent Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Evolent Health by 111.4% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 5,698 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Evolent Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in Evolent Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Evolent Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000.

About Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH)

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates as a managed services firm that supports health systems and physician organizations in migration toward value-based care and population health management.

