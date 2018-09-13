Everi Holdings Inc (EVRI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Everi Holdings Inc (NYSE:EVRI) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.00.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Everi in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Everi from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Everi from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Everi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Everi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVRI. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Everi by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,421,765 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,035,000 after purchasing an additional 456,712 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Everi by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,931,162 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,504,000 after purchasing an additional 70,275 shares during the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Everi by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 3,839,352 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $24,610,000 after purchasing an additional 561,453 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Everi by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 3,587,388 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,829,000 after purchasing an additional 151,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indaba Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Everi by 182.3% in the 1st quarter. Indaba Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,418,730 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $15,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562,009 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EVRI traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.26. The stock had a trading volume of 199,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,978. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -9.62, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Everi has a twelve month low of $6.08 and a twelve month high of $8.99. The company has a market cap of $569.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.03, a PEG ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.32.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The credit services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $118.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.17 million. research analysts expect that Everi will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About Everi

Everi Holdings Inc provides technology solutions for the casino gaming industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Games and Payments. It offers gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, core HDX, Empire MPX and the Texan HDX, wide area progressive games, and slot tournament systems; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

