EtherGem Trading Up 78.8% This Week (EGEM)

EtherGem (CURRENCY:EGEM) traded 23.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. One EtherGem coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0380 or 0.00000586 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. EtherGem has a total market cap of $342,834.00 and approximately $2,852.00 worth of EtherGem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, EtherGem has traded up 78.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get EtherGem alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004336 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003164 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015465 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000306 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.92 or 0.00276472 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.49 or 0.00146411 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000217 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00008383 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000533 BTC.

EtherGem Coin Profile

EtherGem’s total supply is 9,022,295 coins. The official website for EtherGem is egem.io . EtherGem’s official message board is bctann.egem.io . EtherGem’s official Twitter account is @ETHERGEMCOIN . The Reddit community for EtherGem is /r/egem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling EtherGem

EtherGem can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EtherGem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EtherGem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EtherGem using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EtherGem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EtherGem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.