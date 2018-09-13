equinet Reiterates €55.70 Price Target for Indus (INH)

Indus (ETR:INH) has been assigned a €55.70 ($64.77) price target by analysts at equinet in a report issued on Thursday. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. equinet’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.50% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on INH. Commerzbank set a €66.00 ($76.74) price target on shares of Indus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Warburg Research set a €66.80 ($77.67) price target on shares of Indus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. HSBC set a €76.00 ($88.37) price objective on shares of Indus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Independent Research set a €72.00 ($83.72) price objective on shares of Indus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €68.07 ($79.15).

Shares of INH stock opened at €53.30 ($61.98) on Thursday. Indus has a 52 week low of €53.90 ($62.67) and a 52 week high of €66.20 ($76.98).

INDUS Holding AG is a private equity firm specializing in mergers and acquisitions and corporate spin-offs. The firm does not invest in retail and service companies, pure trading or consumer goods businesses, companies with significant dependencies on individual business partners, start-ups, turnarounds, mature businesses, and companies undergoing restructuring.

