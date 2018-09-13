EQT GP (EQGP) versus Antero Midstream GP (AMGP) Head to Head Comparison

EQT GP (NYSE: AMGP) and Antero Midstream GP (NYSE:AMGP) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Dividends

EQT GP pays an annual dividend of $1.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.8%. Antero Midstream GP pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. EQT GP pays out 124.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Antero Midstream GP pays out 1,666.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. EQT GP has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. EQT GP is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

9.1% of EQT GP shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.7% of Antero Midstream GP shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for EQT GP and Antero Midstream GP, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EQT GP 0 8 5 0 2.38 Antero Midstream GP 0 5 6 0 2.55

EQT GP presently has a consensus price target of $28.17, indicating a potential upside of 33.30%. Antero Midstream GP has a consensus price target of $23.82, indicating a potential upside of 35.48%. Given Antero Midstream GP’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Antero Midstream GP is more favorable than EQT GP.

Risk & Volatility

EQT GP has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Antero Midstream GP has a beta of 1.73, meaning that its stock price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares EQT GP and Antero Midstream GP’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EQT GP 33.16% 12.65% 6.88% Antero Midstream GP 32.91% 199.85% 102.79%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares EQT GP and Antero Midstream GP’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EQT GP $834.10 million 7.66 $261.99 million $0.98 21.56 Antero Midstream GP $69.72 million 46.95 $2.32 million $0.03 586.00

EQT GP has higher revenue and earnings than Antero Midstream GP. EQT GP is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Antero Midstream GP, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Antero Midstream GP beats EQT GP on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EQT GP

EQT GP Holdings, LP owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin through owning partnership interests in EQT Midstream Partners, LP (EQM). The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Transmission. EQM offers natural gas transmission, storage, and gathering services to various third parties in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. As of December 31, 2017, it owned and operated 300 miles of high pressure gathering lines and 1,500 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC)-regulated low pressure gathering lines. EQT GP Services, LLC serves as a general partner of the company. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. EQT GP Holdings, LP is a subsidiary of EQT Gathering Holdings, LLC.

About Antero Midstream GP

Antero Midstream GP LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Marcellus and Utica Shales in West Virginia and Ohio. Its assets consist of gathering pipelines, compressor stations, interests in processing and fractionation plants, and water handling and treatment assets, which provide midstream services to Antero Resources Corporation under long term fixed fee contracts. The company was formerly known as Antero Resources Midstream Management LLC and changed its name to Antero Midstream GP LP in May 2017. Antero Midstream GP LP was founded in 2013 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

