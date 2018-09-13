EOG Resources Inc (EOG) Position Increased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 203,376 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,088 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in EOG Resources were worth $25,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,231,000. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,530,000. Parkwood LLC lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 5,747 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,818 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the period. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $750,000. Institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

EOG has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $128.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $122.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of EOG Resources to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. EOG Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.33.

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $116.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. EOG Resources Inc has a one year low of $89.07 and a one year high of $131.60.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 27.81% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. equities research analysts expect that EOG Resources Inc will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 17th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 16th. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 66.07%.

In related news, President Gary L. Thomas sold 55,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.27, for a total value of $6,609,637.22. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,131,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,857,631.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 1,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total transaction of $209,305.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,809,748.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 116,607 shares of company stock valued at $14,030,465. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the United Kingdom, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

