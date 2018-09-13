Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $3.26 Million Position in Allstate Corp (ALL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 517 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $3,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. Boston Partners raised its position in Allstate by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,511,724 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $959,406,000 after buying an additional 1,061,730 shares during the last quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at $80,852,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Allstate by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,096,814 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $373,917,000 after buying an additional 811,694 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Allstate by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,103,032 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $191,944,000 after buying an additional 569,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis raised its position in Allstate by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 1,227,547 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $116,371,000 after buying an additional 377,119 shares during the last quarter. 76.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Allstate alerts:

Shares of Allstate stock opened at $97.58 on Thursday. Allstate Corp has a 1 year low of $88.29 and a 1 year high of $105.36. The firm has a market cap of $33.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.45. Allstate had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 9.06%. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Allstate Corp will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Allstate’s payout ratio is 27.42%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ALL. Zacks Investment Research raised Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Allstate in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Allstate in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. B. Riley raised their target price on Allstate from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Buckingham Research raised Allstate from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.92.

In other news, insider Glenn T. Shapiro sold 21,728 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.70, for a total transaction of $2,144,553.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Susan L. Lees sold 22,189 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.24, for a total value of $2,202,036.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in property and casualty insurance, and life insurance businesses in the United States and Canada. The company's Allstate Protection segment sells private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance policies; other personal lines products, including renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance policies; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

Featured Story: Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.