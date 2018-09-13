EnSync Inc (ESNC) Short Interest Down 3.4% in August

EnSync Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:ESNC) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,402,751 shares, a decrease of 3.4% from the August 15th total of 2,486,661 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 99,472 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 24.2 days. Currently, 7.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

ESNC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EnSync from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. HC Wainwright set a $2.00 target price on shares of EnSync and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th.

In related news, Director Theodore Stern purchased 192,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.26 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.08. Following the purchase, the director now owns 784,579 shares in the company, valued at $203,990.54. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ESNC opened at $0.30 on Thursday. EnSync has a 12-month low of $0.26 and a 12-month high of $0.65.

EnSync, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, and manufactures energy management systems solutions for the commercial and industrial building, utility, and off-grid markets in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Matrix energy management, an energy control system for the commercial and industrial, and multi-tenant building markets; DER Flex Internet of energy control platform, a software platform that seamlessly connects to DERs and controls the flow of electricity, as well as offers aggregation and monetization opportunities for providing utility grid services; DER SuperModule system, a self-contained DER system that integrates with renewable generation, customer load, and grid interconnection for deploying the least expensive, highest value, and most reliable electricity; and Agile Hybrid advanced energy storage system, an energy storage system to deliver power and energy for behind-the-meter applications in commercial, industrial, multi-tenant, and resort buildings.

