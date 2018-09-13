EnSync Inc (ESNC) Short Interest Down 3.4% in August

EnSync Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:ESNC) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,402,751 shares, a decrease of 3.4% from the August 15th total of 2,486,661 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 99,472 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 24.2 days. Currently, 7.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.
ESNC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EnSync from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. HC Wainwright set a $2.00 target price on shares of EnSync and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th.
In related news, Director Theodore Stern purchased 192,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.26 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.08. Following the purchase, the director now owns 784,579 shares in the company, valued at $203,990.54. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
About EnSync
EnSync, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, and manufactures energy management systems solutions for the commercial and industrial building, utility, and off-grid markets in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Matrix energy management, an energy control system for the commercial and industrial, and multi-tenant building markets; DER Flex Internet of energy control platform, a software platform that seamlessly connects to DERs and controls the flow of electricity, as well as offers aggregation and monetization opportunities for providing utility grid services; DER SuperModule system, a self-contained DER system that integrates with renewable generation, customer load, and grid interconnection for deploying the least expensive, highest value, and most reliable electricity; and Agile Hybrid advanced energy storage system, an energy storage system to deliver power and energy for behind-the-meter applications in commercial, industrial, multi-tenant, and resort buildings.
