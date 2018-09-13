Enservco Corp (ENSV) Short Interest Update

Enservco Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 198,340 shares, a growth of 23.4% from the August 15th total of 160,701 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 185,776 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

ENSV opened at $0.70 on Thursday. Enservco has a 52 week low of $0.39 and a 52 week high of $1.50.

Get Enservco alerts:

Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Enservco had a negative return on equity of 89.94% and a negative net margin of 43.71%. The business had revenue of $8.79 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Enservco during the 2nd quarter worth $252,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Enservco during the 2nd quarter worth $604,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Enservco by 744.8% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 290,294 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 255,931 shares during the period.

Enservco Company Profile

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides oil field services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. The company operates through Well Enhancement Services, Water Transfer Services, Water Hauling Services, and Construction Services segments. It offers frac water heating, hot oiling, pressure testing, acidizing, water transfer, bacteria and scale treatment, freshwater and saltwater hauling, fluid disposal, frac tank rental, well site construction, and other general oil field services.

See Also: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for Enservco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enservco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.