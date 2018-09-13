Enphase Energy (ENPH) Trading Down 7%

Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH)’s share price traded down 7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.07 and last traded at $4.10. 3,476,354 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 33% from the average session volume of 2,606,335 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.41.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of Enphase Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. B. Riley set a $8.00 target price on shares of Enphase Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.21.

The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.11. The company has a market cap of $432.91 million, a PE ratio of -7.61 and a beta of 0.41.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $75.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. Enphase Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Enphase Energy Inc will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.88 per share, for a total transaction of $73,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $466,903.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Eric Branderiz acquired 19,880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.03 per share, for a total transaction of $99,996.40. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,880 shares in the company, valued at $99,996.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 48,501 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 11,201 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 61,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 17,100 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 157,113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 18,685 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.17% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells microinverter systems for residential and commercial markets in the United States and internationally. The company's semiconductor-based microinverter system converts direct current (DC) electricity to alternating current (AC) electricity at the individual solar module level.

