Energy Transfer Partners LP (ETP) CEO Buys $8,102,121.06 in Stock

Energy Transfer Partners LP (NYSE:ETP) CEO Kelcy L. Warren bought 366,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.11 per share, for a total transaction of $8,102,121.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Kelcy L. Warren also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 10th, Kelcy L. Warren bought 1,633,554 shares of Energy Transfer Partners stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.50 per share, for a total transaction of $36,754,965.00.

Shares of ETP stock opened at $22.72 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $25.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.99. Energy Transfer Partners LP has a 12 month low of $15.06 and a 12 month high of $24.38.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.565 per share. This represents a $2.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 3rd. Energy Transfer Partners’s payout ratio is currently 313.89%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Energy Transfer Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Energy Transfer Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer Partners from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price (up from $24.00) on shares of Energy Transfer Partners in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Finally, US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Energy Transfer Partners from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ETP. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer Partners by 1,216.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 7,240 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 6,690 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Institutional investors own 61.47% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Partners Company Profile

Energy Transfer Partners, L.P. engages in the natural gas midstream, and intrastate transportation and storage businesses in the United States. The company's Intrastate Transportation and Storage segment transports natural gas from various natural gas producing areas through connections with other pipeline systems, as well as through its ET Fuel System and HPL System.

