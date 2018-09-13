Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) Shares Sold by BB&T Securities LLC

BB&T Securities LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR (NYSEARCA:XLE) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 87,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,625 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC’s holdings in Energy Select Sector SPDR were worth $6,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XLE. Slate Path Capital LP bought a new position in Energy Select Sector SPDR during the first quarter worth about $101,115,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Energy Select Sector SPDR by 176.2% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,823,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $138,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,000 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Energy Select Sector SPDR by 15,319.7% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,022,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,003 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Energy Select Sector SPDR by 58.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,741,918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $132,281,000 after acquiring an additional 643,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Energy Select Sector SPDR during the second quarter worth approximately $45,670,000.

XLE stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $73.87. 11,037,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,657,861. Energy Select Sector SPDR has a 1-year low of $64.45 and a 1-year high of $79.42.

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Energy Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries oil, gas and consumable fuels, and energy equipment and services.

