Energizer Holdings Inc (ENR) Shares Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR) by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,791 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,202 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Energizer were worth $1,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ENR. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energizer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $181,490,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Energizer by 142.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,966,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,788,000 after buying an additional 1,153,941 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Energizer by 94.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 969,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,774,000 after buying an additional 470,010 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Energizer by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,070,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,501,000 after buying an additional 412,293 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Energizer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,538,000. 96.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ENR opened at $63.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.43, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Energizer Holdings Inc has a one year low of $40.64 and a one year high of $65.57. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.33, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.80.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54. Energizer had a return on equity of 359.49% and a net margin of 6.98%. The firm had revenue of $392.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Energizer Holdings Inc will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 15th. Energizer’s payout ratio is 38.93%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Energizer to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Energizer from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. ValuEngine raised Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Energizer from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.20.

In related news, VP Mark Stephen Lavigne sold 12,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.08, for a total transaction of $812,458.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,394 shares in the company, valued at $1,457,401.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Emily K. Boss sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $472,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,104. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,794 shares of company stock valued at $1,532,609 over the last quarter. 1.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid products.

