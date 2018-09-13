Endocyte, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.09 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (ECYT)

Endocyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECYT) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Endocyte in a research report issued on Monday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $1.09 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.93. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Endocyte alerts:

Endocyte (NASDAQ:ECYT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.17). The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. Endocyte had a negative net margin of 69,330.66% and a negative return on equity of 30.87%.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ECYT. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Endocyte in a report on Monday. BidaskClub raised shares of Endocyte from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Endocyte from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Endocyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

ECYT opened at $18.91 on Tuesday. Endocyte has a 52 week low of $1.36 and a 52 week high of $20.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.55 and a beta of 0.22.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECYT. venBio Select Advisor LLC bought a new position in shares of Endocyte during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,769,000. VHCP Management II LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Endocyte during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,087,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Endocyte by 204.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,208,711 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,879,000 after buying an additional 3,497,995 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Endocyte by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. RA Capital Management LLC now owns 5,649,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,968,000 after buying an additional 1,768,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Endocyte during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,136,000. 75.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Endocyte news, VP Beth Taylor sold 7,892 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $157,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 63,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,267,260. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 9,591 shares of company stock valued at $185,623 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.65% of the company’s stock.

Endocyte Company Profile

Endocyte, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company uses its technology to create novel small molecule drug conjugates (SMDCs) and companion imaging agents. It is developing Vintafolide, a SMDC that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer; EC1456, which is in Phase I dose escalation trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; and EC1169, a tubulysin therapeutic that is in Phase I dose escalation trial to treat advanced metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

Further Reading: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for Endocyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endocyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.