Encore Capital Group (ECPG) Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on ECPG. Oppenheimer set a $55.00 target price on Encore Capital Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. BidaskClub cut Encore Capital Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Encore Capital Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Northland Securities upgraded Encore Capital Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Encore Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Encore Capital Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.75.

Shares of Encore Capital Group stock opened at $36.95 on Wednesday. Encore Capital Group has a one year low of $35.15 and a one year high of $52.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.74.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The asset manager reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.21. Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 6.84%. The company had revenue of $349.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Encore Capital Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Encore Capital Group will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Encore Capital Group by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 48,623 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,193,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its stake in Encore Capital Group by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 13,599 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Encore Capital Group by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,176 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,407,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Encore Capital Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 199,793 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,031,000 after buying an additional 1,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its stake in Encore Capital Group by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 19,893 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 2,494 shares in the last quarter.

Encore Capital Group Company Profile

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

