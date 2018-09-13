Encana Corp (ECA) Shares Sold by PointState Capital LP

PointState Capital LP lessened its holdings in Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,241,180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,237,607 shares during the period. Encana accounts for about 2.7% of PointState Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. PointState Capital LP’s holdings in Encana were worth $238,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Encana by 70.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 41,979,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $548,226,000 after purchasing an additional 17,318,112 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Encana by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,464,355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $254,011,000 after purchasing an additional 4,962,470 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Encana by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 14,307,169 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $186,745,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900,950 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Encana by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 11,341,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $124,757,000 after purchasing an additional 326,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Encana by 140.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 10,003,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $110,039,000 after purchasing an additional 5,846,286 shares during the last quarter. 66.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ECA opened at $12.27 on Thursday. Encana Corp has a 52-week low of $9.67 and a 52-week high of $14.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a PE ratio of 28.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 2.01.

Encana (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. Encana had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 7.30%. The company had revenue of $983.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. research analysts expect that Encana Corp will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Encana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. Encana’s payout ratio is presently 13.95%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ECA. ValuEngine raised shares of Encana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Encana from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Encana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Encana from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Encana in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.98.

Encana Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. The company holds interests in various assets, including the Montney in northern British Columbia and northwest Alberta; Duvernay in west central Alberta; and other upstream operations comprising Wheatland in southern Alberta, Horn River in northeast British Columbia, and Deep Panuke located in offshore Nova Scotia in Canada.

