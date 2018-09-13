Embraer (ERJ) Sets New 12-Month Low at $18.11

Embraer SA (NYSE:ERJ) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $18.11 and last traded at $18.19, with a volume of 34555 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.65.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Embraer from an “equal” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $20.90 to $23.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Embraer in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Embraer in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered Embraer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $25.50 target price on shares of Embraer in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Embraer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.63.

Get Embraer alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The aerospace company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Embraer had a return on equity of 2.78% and a net margin of 0.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. analysts predict that Embraer SA will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERJ. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Embraer during the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in shares of Embraer during the first quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Embraer by 66.5% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 11,763 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Embraer during the second quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Embraer during the first quarter valued at approximately $492,000. 47.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Embraer Company Profile (NYSE:ERJ)

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jets, and Other Related Businesses segments. The Commercial Aviation segment develops, produces, and sells commercial jets; and provides support services, as well as leases aircraft.

Featured Story: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for Embraer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embraer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.