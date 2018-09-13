Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) Holdings Cut by MetLife Investment Advisors LLC

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,325 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 1,981 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $12,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EA. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 88.3% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,922 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 22.6% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 73,276 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $8,884,000 after purchasing an additional 13,510 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 8.9% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,260 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 14.1% during the first quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 8,112 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 10.5% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 134,083 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $16,256,000 after acquiring an additional 12,695 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

EA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Electronic Arts from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. BidaskClub cut Electronic Arts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on Electronic Arts to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Electronic Arts from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Electronic Arts currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.48.

In related news, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total value of $143,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 20,930 shares in the company, valued at $3,005,757.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Patrick Soderlund sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.22, for a total value of $711,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 97,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,880,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 121,250 shares of company stock valued at $15,454,170. Insiders own 2.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EA opened at $113.00 on Thursday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $99.63 and a one year high of $151.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $34.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.55.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The game software company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.19. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 25.31% and a net margin of 14.30%. The firm had revenue of $749.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $742.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

Recommended Story: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.