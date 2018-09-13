Elacoin (ELC) Market Capitalization Hits $189,308.00

Elacoin (CURRENCY:ELC) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 13th. Over the last seven days, Elacoin has traded flat against the US dollar. Elacoin has a market cap of $189,308.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Elacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elacoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.46 or 0.00004929 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54.69 or 0.00842069 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0829 or 0.00001276 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002215 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00011309 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003351 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00016598 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0948 or 0.00001460 BTC.

About Elacoin

ELC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 13th, 2013. Elacoin’s total supply is 642,276 coins and its circulating supply is 407,774 coins. Elacoin’s official website is elc.22web.org

Elacoin Coin Trading

Elacoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

