Editas Medicine Inc (EDIT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.71 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:EDIT) will report ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Editas Medicine’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.39) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.91). Editas Medicine posted earnings per share of ($0.64) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Editas Medicine will report full-year earnings of ($3.00) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.32) to ($2.55). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($3.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.26) to ($2.90). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Editas Medicine.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.15). Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 623.35% and a negative return on equity of 61.27%. The company had revenue of $7.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.65) earnings per share. Editas Medicine’s revenue was up 137.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Editas Medicine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Editas Medicine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 price objective on Editas Medicine and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Editas Medicine has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.43.

In other news, CEO Katrine Bosley sold 12,000 shares of Editas Medicine stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total transaction of $388,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,254,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,572,690.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew A. F. Hack sold 10,000 shares of Editas Medicine stock in a transaction on Friday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.23, for a total value of $322,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $322,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,666 shares of company stock worth $2,864,075 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 4,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine during the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Telos Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine during the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine during the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EDIT traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $32.22. 555,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,201,261. The company has a current ratio of 14.50, a quick ratio of 14.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Editas Medicine has a one year low of $19.06 and a one year high of $45.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -11.03 and a beta of 3.36.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc operates as a genome editing company. It focuses on treating patients with genetically defined diseases by correcting their disease causing genes. The company develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically defined diseases with an initial focus on debilitating illnesses where there are no approved treatments.

