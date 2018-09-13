Edge Therapeutics (EDGE) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.77

Edge Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EDGE) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.77 and last traded at $0.80, with a volume of 42199 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.82.

Edge Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EDGE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.12.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EDGE. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Edge Therapeutics by 1,028.3% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 113,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 103,682 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Edge Therapeutics by 24.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,177,470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after buying an additional 231,628 shares in the last quarter. Sofinnova Ventures Inc bought a new position in shares of Edge Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $3,366,000. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Edge Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Edge Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $163,000. 34.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edge Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and seeks to commercialize hospital-based therapies for acute life-threatening neurological and other conditions. Its lead product includes EG-1962, a polymer-based microparticle used for the treatment of aneurysmal subarachnoid hemorrhage.

