Echostar Co. (SATS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Echostar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $73.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SATS. BidaskClub downgraded Echostar from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Echostar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Echostar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th.

In related news, Director Anthony M. Federico sold 5,000 shares of Echostar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total transaction of $222,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,146 shares in the company, valued at $229,151.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SATS. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its position in Echostar by 138.5% during the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 3,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Echostar by 267,100.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,672 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 2,671 shares in the last quarter. Signition LP purchased a new position in Echostar during the second quarter worth approximately $214,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Echostar by 40.3% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,190 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TLP Group LLC lifted its position in Echostar by 454,400.0% during the first quarter. TLP Group LLC now owns 4,545 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 4,544 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SATS opened at $47.74 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 56.83 and a beta of 0.85. Echostar has a 1-year low of $43.33 and a 1-year high of $62.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Echostar (NASDAQ:SATS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $525.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.50 million. Echostar had a return on equity of 1.71% and a net margin of 20.03%. research analysts predict that Echostar will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Echostar Company Profile

EchoStar Corporation provides satellite service operations and video delivery solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services. The Hughes segments offers broadband satellite technologies and Internet services for home and small office customers; and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communication solutions for aeronautical, enterprise, and government customers, as well as consumers.

