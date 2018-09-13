Ebix Inc (EBIX) Shares Bought by Laurion Capital Management LP

Laurion Capital Management LP grew its stake in Ebix Inc (NASDAQ:EBIX) by 174.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,581 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,801 shares during the quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.06% of Ebix worth $1,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Ebix during the first quarter worth about $101,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Ebix during the first quarter worth about $145,000. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ebix during the first quarter worth about $227,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ebix during the second quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in Ebix during the first quarter worth about $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.85% of the company’s stock.

EBIX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Maxim Group set a $108.00 target price on shares of Ebix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ebix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ebix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

In other Ebix news, Director Hans U. Benz sold 2,283 shares of Ebix stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total transaction of $179,261.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $449,212.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 13.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of EBIX stock opened at $79.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Ebix Inc has a 12 month low of $57.05 and a 12 month high of $89.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 1.26.

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. Ebix had a net margin of 24.67% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The company had revenue of $124.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.41 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. This is an increase from Ebix’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. Ebix’s payout ratio is 9.46%.

Ebix Company Profile

Ebix, Inc provides software and e-commerce solutions to insurance, finance, and healthcare industries. It offers software development, customization, and consulting services to various entities in the insurance industry, including carriers, brokers, exchanges, and standard making bodies. The company operates data exchanges in the areas of life insurance, annuities, employee health benefits, risk management, workers compensation, insurance underwriting, and property and casualty (P&C) insurance.

