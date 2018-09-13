Eagle Bulk Shipping (EGLE) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Maxim Group raised shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, DNB Markets began coverage on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Monday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Eagle Bulk Shipping currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:EGLE opened at $5.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.48. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 52-week low of $4.18 and a 52-week high of $6.14. The company has a market capitalization of $354.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.33 and a beta of 2.23.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The shipping company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Eagle Bulk Shipping had a negative net margin of 8.00% and a negative return on equity of 1.79%. The firm had revenue of $57.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.76 million. analysts anticipate that Eagle Bulk Shipping will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EGLE. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 278.0% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,573 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 16,601 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the first quarter worth approximately $252,000. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 31.3% during the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 62,143 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 14,812 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the first quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 947.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 310,293 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after buying an additional 280,671 shares in the last quarter. 46.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc is engaged primarily in the ocean transportation of a range of major and minor bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement and fertilizer, along worldwide shipping routes. The Company operates in the Handymax sector of the dry bulk industry, with particular emphasis on the Supramax class of vessels.

