Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Purchases Shares of 4,184 Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 4,184 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CP. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 30.9% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 924,876 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $169,510,000 after acquiring an additional 218,248 shares during the last quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 16.3% in the second quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. now owns 304,499 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,768,000 after acquiring an additional 42,699 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 12.5% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,372 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 7.9% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 14,256 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,108,000. Institutional investors own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CP opened at $207.06 on Thursday. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 52-week low of $157.00 and a 52-week high of $211.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $29.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.08.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.76. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 33.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current year.

CP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $201.00 price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank lowered Canadian Pacific Railway to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.10.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as finished vehicles and machineries, automotive parts, chemicals and plastics, petroleum and crude products, and metals and minerals, as well as forest, industrial, and consumer products.

